Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.23. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 357,785 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$31.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

