The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $984.38 million, a PE ratio of -89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $3,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,820,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

