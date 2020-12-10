FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.54

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.54 and traded as high as $69.75. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 3,844,880 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC cut FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.11 ($1.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69. The company has a market capitalization of £841.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.54.

In other FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) news, insider David Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

