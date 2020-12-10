Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth $209,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

