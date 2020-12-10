Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VFF. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.
Village Farms International stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $642.10 million, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.
In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
