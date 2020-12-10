Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VFF. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Village Farms International stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $642.10 million, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

