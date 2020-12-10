The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $50.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

WDC opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $188,568,000 after buying an additional 85,621 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,540,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 627,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

