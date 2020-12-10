Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

