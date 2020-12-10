AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of AB stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,679,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after buying an additional 320,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

