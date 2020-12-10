Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.56 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $7,777,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

