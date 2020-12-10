Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

AGRO stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $751.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.16. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. EMS Capital LP boosted its position in Adecoagro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 12,160,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 890,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,728,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

