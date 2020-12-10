BidaskClub Upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to “Strong-Buy”

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra downgraded Aegon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
AEG stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
