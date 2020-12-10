BidaskClub Upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to “Strong-Buy”

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra downgraded Aegon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Aegon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.