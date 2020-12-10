Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects fourth-quarter organic revenues in Risk Management segment to be similar or slightly better than the third quarter. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level has been inducing an increase in interest expenses. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

