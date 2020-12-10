Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,729 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after acquiring an additional 471,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after acquiring an additional 285,426 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

