TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 956,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

