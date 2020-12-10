Mizuho Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $204.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

