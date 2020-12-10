Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNHAF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of GNHAF stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.