Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $2,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

