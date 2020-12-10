Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €243.77 ($286.79).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

