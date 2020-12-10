PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $2.75. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 173,035 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Capital raised shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.