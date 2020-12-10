EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.58

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $22.88. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,010 shares changing hands.

EDRVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

