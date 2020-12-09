Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of MAT opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,613.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

