SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 65,192 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,387,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,716 shares of company stock worth $14,008,586. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

