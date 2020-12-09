SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 65,192 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,387,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,716 shares of company stock worth $14,008,586. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.