Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,745 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $67,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.