The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $659,000 Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 67.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 153,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.