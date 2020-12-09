The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $618,000 Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,246 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Deluxe by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE DLX opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

