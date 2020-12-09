SG Americas Securities LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

