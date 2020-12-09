Wealthsimple US Ltd. Has $378,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 253.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.