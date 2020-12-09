Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

PLAN stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,414.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,896 shares of company stock worth $34,665,826. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.