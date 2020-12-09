The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 672 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

