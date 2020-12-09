SG Americas Securities LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

EV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

