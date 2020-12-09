Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 148,698 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 148,698 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

