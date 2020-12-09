New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

