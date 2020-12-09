SG Americas Securities LLC Has $116,000 Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 246.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

