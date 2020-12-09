Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

