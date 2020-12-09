SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,355 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

