OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.