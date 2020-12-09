SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $147.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

