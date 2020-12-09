National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.36.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

