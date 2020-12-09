Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $413.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $413.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock worth $51,638,399 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

