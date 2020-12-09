Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

