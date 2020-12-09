Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 109.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

NYSE BKD opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.