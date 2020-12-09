Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.09 and its 200-day moving average is $283.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

