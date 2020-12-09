The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of K12 worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $20,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE LRN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $918.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

