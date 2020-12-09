SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $93,000 in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 3.33. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.