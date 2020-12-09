SG Americas Securities LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,948,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 279,723 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $56,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 287,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 943.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

