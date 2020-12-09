SG Americas Securities LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

