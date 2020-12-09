SG Americas Securities LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 17.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

GLNG stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

