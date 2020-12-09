SG Americas Securities LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.