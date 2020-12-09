SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $523,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $381,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.